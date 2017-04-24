BRIEF-Emmis Communications, units enter into fourth amendment to 2014 credit agreement

April 24 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp:

* Emmis Communications Corp says on April 18, co, units entered into a fourth amendment to 2014 credit agreement- SEC filing

* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment eliminated maximum total leverage ratio covenant through May 31, 2018

* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment and replaced maximum total leverage ratio covenant with a minimum consolidated EBITDA covenant of $20 million

* Emmis Communications - amendment required co to enter into definitive agreements by Jan 18, 2018 to sell assets generate at least $80 million of sale proceeds

* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment accelerated maturity of term loans to April 18, 2019 and revolving loans to August 31, 2018