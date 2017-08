May 11 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp

* Emmis announces fourth quarter and full-year earnings

* Emmis communications corp qtrly loss per share $0.62

* Qtrly total net revenues $43.5 million versus. $50.9 million

* Emmis communications -cash commitment to sprint had been satisfied, business relationship between nextradio and sprint extended for additional 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: