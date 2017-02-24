Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28
ZURICH, Feb 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,527 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 24 EMnet Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 20 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 220 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aP7bjE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, Feb 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,527 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Announces appointment of Don Elgie to role of non-executive Chairman of Board
* Board of directors have not to proposed a dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)