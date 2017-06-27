CORRECTED-BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics prices IPO of $33 mln of common stock (June 26)
(Corrects source to Avenue Therapeutics from Fortress Biotech) Avenue Therapeutics Inc :
June 27 EMOTRA AB
* OUTCOME OF RIGHTS ISSUE
* THROUGH THE RIGHTS ISSUE, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 13.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS OF ABOUT SEK 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co Ltd