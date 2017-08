March 16 (Reuters) - Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd :

* FY net loss for year narrowed to HK$64.8 million versus loss of HK$120.1 million

* No dividend was paid or recommended for payment during year ended 31 Dec 2016

* FY revenue HK$3.64 billion versus HK$4.43 billion