FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd

* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs

* Company to deliver $500 million in annualized savings by 2020

* Empire company - annualized cost savings will come from collapsing multiple, independent regions into largely national, functionally-led structure

* Initial results from transformational initiative are not expected to be reflected until end of calendar 2017

* Empire company - initial one-time costs will begin to be expensed in q4 of fiscal 2017 with majority of costs expensed in first half of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.