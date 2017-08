May 29 (Reuters) - Empire Industries Ltd:

* Empire Industries reports 1Q17 results and conference call information

* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to C$32.4 million

* Empire Industries Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.002

* Empire Industries Ltd says contract backlog as of March 31, 2017 was $114 million, up 4.6% from $109 million at December 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: