Fed should put balance sheet normalisation on "autopilot" - Harker
LONDON, June 27 Balance sheet normalisation should be put on "autopilot", Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.
June 27 Empire Petroleum Partners LLC:
* Empire Petroleum Partners LLC announces asset purchase agreement with Circle K Stores and CST Brands; additional financial details were not disclosed
* Empire Petroleum Partners- asset purchase agreement with Circle K Stores Inc and CST Brands Inc to acquire 70 corner store gas stations
Empire Petroleum Partners- additional financial details regarding the transaction were not disclosed
ABIDJAN, June 27 Ivory Coast's Shiloh Manganese, a subsidiary of India's Shiloh Industries, aims to produce 120,000 tonnes of manganese a year at its new mining operation, boosting national output to at least 350,000 tonnes, a top company official told Reuters on Tuesday.