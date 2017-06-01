FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Empire Resorts Inc entered into first amendment to term loan agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Empire Resorts Inc entered into first amendment to term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Empire Resorts Inc:

* Empire Resorts Inc - ‍on May 26, 2017, company entered into first amendment to term loan agreement and certain ancillary agreements​

* Says ‍first amendment to increase aggregate principal amount of term B loan by $35 million​

* Says ‍additional $35 million principal amount of term B loan was priced at 99.75% of principal amount​

* Says ‍additional borrowings will be used to fund company's development and operation of Resorts World Catskills​

* says ‍as amended, term loan facility now provides loans in aggregate principal amount of $520 million Source text: [bit.ly/2rK9kOQ] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.