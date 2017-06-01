BRIEF-Empire Resorts Inc entered into first amendment to term loan agreement

June 2 (Reuters) - Empire Resorts Inc:

* Empire Resorts Inc - ‍on May 26, 2017, company entered into first amendment to term loan agreement and certain ancillary agreements​

* Says ‍first amendment to increase aggregate principal amount of term B loan by $35 million​

* Says ‍additional $35 million principal amount of term B loan was priced at 99.75% of principal amount​

* Says ‍additional borrowings will be used to fund company's development and operation of Resorts World Catskills​

* says ‍as amended, term loan facility now provides loans in aggregate principal amount of $520 million Source text: [bit.ly/2rK9kOQ] Further company coverage: