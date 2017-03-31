FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Empire Resources enters into merger agreement with Ta Chen
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Empire Resources enters into merger agreement with Ta Chen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Empire Resources Inc

* Empire Resources enters into merger agreement with Ta Chen

* Empire Resources Inc - aggregate value of transaction is approximately $58 million for all of outstanding shares of Empire

* Empire Resources Inc - deal for $7.00 per share in cash by a unit of Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd.

* Acquisition will be completed by means of a tender offer for all outstanding empire shares

* Empire resources inc - empire board of directors has unanimously approved agreement

* Empire Resources - Nathan Kahn, Sandra Kahn who together own about 46.3 percent of co's outstanding shares, have agreed to tender their shares into offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

