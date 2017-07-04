BRIEF-Videocon Telecom launches CCTV brand Wallcam
* Videocon Telecom existing business lines are projected to contribute a topline revenue of 13.58 billion rupees during FY 17-18
July 4 Empiric Student Property Plc:
* Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg
* To raise up to 150 million stg through placing up to 137.6 million shares at an issue price of 109 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AIK FOTBOLL AGREES WITH ROBERT TAYLOR AND THE FINNISH CLUB ROPS ABOUT TRANSFER FOR THE PLAYER