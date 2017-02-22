BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q4 operating earnings per share $0.95

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc:
* Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces a 67% increase in the cash dividend
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
* Qtrly gaap book value per share of $26.16
* Qtrly adjusted book value per share of $29.29
* Employers Holdings Inc qtrly net written premiums $154.2 million versus $162.6 million
* Employers Holdings Inc qtrly total revenues $193.2 million versus $184.5 million
* Employers Holdings Inc qtrly combined ratio 84.0% versus 91.5%
* Q4 revenue view $192.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S