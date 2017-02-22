BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q4 operating earnings per share $0.95

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc:

* Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces a 67% increase in the cash dividend

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share

* Qtrly gaap book value per share of $26.16

* Qtrly adjusted book value per share of $29.29

* Employers Holdings Inc qtrly net written premiums $154.2 million versus $162.6 million

* Employers Holdings Inc qtrly total revenues $193.2 million versus $184.5 million

* Employers Holdings Inc qtrly combined ratio 84.0% versus 91.5%

* Q4 revenue view $192.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S