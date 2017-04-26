BRIEF-Employers Holdings reports Q1 operating earnings per share $0.57

April 26 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc-

* Employers Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.57

* Qtrly gaap book value per share of $26.88

* Employers holdings inc - q1 net income, net income excluding impact of lpt and operating income of $23.2 million, $20.3 million and $18.9 million, respectively

* Qtrly book value per share of $32.20

* Employers holdings inc - q1 net written premiums of $196.1 million, an increase of $7.4 million year-over-year

* Employers holdings inc qtrly adjusted book value per share of $29.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50