COLUMN-VW calls out plaintiffs' firm for dubious billing in emissions case: Frankel

NEW YORK, March 10 In an unusual filing in the consolidated litigation over Volkswagen’s emissions cheating software, the car company has accused the leading plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of attempting to inflate its account of hourly billings in the class action by VW dealers to justify its $28 million fee request.