BRIEF-Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth

* Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - Cana and Stack expansion (case) project and is expected to start at an initial capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018

* Enable Midstream -signed long-term, fee-based natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration company for 205,000 Dekatherms per day

* Enable Midstream Partners - open seasons for case project, Kingfisher extension project on enable Oklahoma intrastate transmission system closed March 28