FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners Lp

* Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - Cana and Stack expansion (case) project and is expected to start at an initial capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018

* Enable Midstream -signed long-term, fee-based natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration company for 205,000 Dekatherms per day

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - unit has entered into a 205,000 dth/d firm natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration Company

* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - 10-yr contract is associated with case project, is expected to start at initial capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018

* Enable Midstream Partners - open seasons for case project, Kingfisher extension project on enable Oklahoma intrastate transmission system closed March 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.