6 months ago
BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners reports qtrly earnings per common units of $0.14
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners reports qtrly earnings per common units of $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners Lp -

* Q4 revenue $614 million versus $566 million

* Enable reaffirms 2017 outlook

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common units $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $637.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly natural gas gathered volumes were 3.19 trillion british thermal units per day for q4 2016

* Says gross margin was $314 million for Q4 2016, a decrease of $11 million compared to $325 million for q4 2015

* Qtrly crude oil gathered volumes were 21.93 mbbl/d for q4 2016, a decrease of 5 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lqlHd7] Further company coverage:

