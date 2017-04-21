FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Enanta announces eight weeks of treatment with Abbvie's investigational drug achieved high SVR rates in challenging-to-treat genotype 3 chronic HCV patients
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Enanta announces eight weeks of treatment with Abbvie's investigational drug achieved high SVR rates in challenging-to-treat genotype 3 chronic HCV patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta announces eight weeks of treatment with Abbvie's investigational, pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free HCV regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (g/p) achieved high SVR rates in challenging-to-treat genotype 3 chronic HCV patients

* Enanta - 95 percent patients with genotype 3 chronic hepatitis c virus , without cirrhosis, new to treatment achieved svr(12) with 8 weeks of treatment

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc says in endurance-3 study, no patients who received 8 weeks of g/p discontinued treatment due to adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.