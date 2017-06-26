BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc - Announces new data on EDP-938
* Phase 1 clinical study for RSV expected to begin in fourth calendar quarter of 2017
* Lead compound shows greater than 4-log reduction in viral load in an animal model challenged with RSV
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction