July 7 Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge announces expiration and results of offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC to purchase notes due in 2019

* Enbridge Inc - Spectra Capital to fund purchase of notes with part of proceeds from issuance of Enbridge's 2.90% 2022 senior notes and 3.70% 2027 senior notes

* Enbridge Inc - $267.3 million aggregate principal amount of any and all notes were validly tendered prior to expiration of offer