4 months ago
BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners announces conclusion of strategic review
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners announces conclusion of strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:

* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Announces conclusion of strategic review and declares distribution for first quarter 2017

* Enbridge Energy Partners - will sell all its interests in midcoast gas gathering and processing business to Enbridge Energy Co for $2.15 billion

* Enbridge Energy Partners - sale proceeds will help permanently fund investment in Bakken pipeline system and provide cash proceeds to repay debt

* Announced termination of its accounts receivable sales agreement with enbridge

* No further restructuring actions are contemplated

* Enbridge Energy Partners - assuming actions gone into effect on Jan 1, expected 2017 adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow of $1,580 - $1,680 million and $700 - $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

