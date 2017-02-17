Feb 17 Enbridge Inc :
* Enbridge - Company to participate in
construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019,
company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion
* Enbridge - Has acquired an effective 50 percent ownership
in 497-megawatt (MW) Hohe See offshore wind project from EnBW,
who will retain the interest
* Says project is expected to be strongly accretive in first
full year of operations
* Says equity financing needs for full $1.7-billion
investment have been pre-funded through financing actions
completed in Q4 of 2016
* Enbridge Inc - Enbridge's investment in 2017 will be $0.6
billion (eur0.44 billion) with remaining capital to be invested
through to in-service date in 2019
