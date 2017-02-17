Feb 17 Enbridge Inc
* Says Mainline crude oil pipeline system is getting pretty
close to full utilization
* Says has over 400,000 bpd of expansion opportunities on
its Mainline system, in addition to Line 3 replacement project
* CEO says Dakota Access pipeline could be in service as
soon as second quarter of 2017
* Says more positive tone on pipeline permitting in U.S.,
does not expect any issues going forward with Alberta Clipper
pipeline
* Says pipeline easement closest to expiry is 3-4 years away
and company is well advanced in talks on that
* Says has reopened channels to communicate with tribe in
Wisconsin that denied renewal of Line 5 easements, hopeful on
long-term solution
