US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
June 27 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge announces offer by Spectra Energy Capital, Llc to purchase debt securities
* Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase any and all of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase up to $600 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2038, 6.75% unsecured notes due 2032
* Enbridge Inc - any and all tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on July 6, 2017
* Enbridge Inc - maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City Time on July 25, 2017
PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.