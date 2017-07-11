UPDATE 1-Japan MUFG may disclose information on advisors in governance drive -sources
* All special advisors at MUFG core bank are former top executives
July 11Encho Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 135,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between July 19 and July 21
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 4,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vhzBUP
July 11 Macrolink Culturaltainment Development Co Ltd