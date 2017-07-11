July 11Encho Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 135,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between July 19 and July 21

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 4,000 shares for each customer

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)