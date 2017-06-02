BRIEF-Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement

June 2 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement

* Endeavour Mining -board and La Mancha Holding s.à r.l. Have agreed to amend standstill and lock-up provisions under its investor rights agreement

* Endeavour Mining -announced amendment permits la mancha to purchase additional co's shares up to maximum level of 33% and to dispose of its Endeavour shares

* Endeavour Mining -La Mancha has not indicated any intention to dispose of or reduce its strategic stake in Endeavour and remains supportive of growth strategy

* Endeavour Mining Corp says amended standstill restriction will expire, as initially agreed, on November 27, 2017

* Endeavour Mining-under original agreement, standstill restriction prevented La Mancha from exceeding ownership level of 30% for 2 yrs from nov 27, 2015

* Endeavour Mining Corp -under original agreement, lock-up prevented La Mancha from disposing of Endeavour shares for period of 2 yrs from Nov 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: