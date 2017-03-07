FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining reports Q4 loss per share $0.57
March 7, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining reports Q4 loss per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corporation :

* Posts record 2016 results

* Qtrly production of 175koz, up 20% over previous quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.57

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Production,AISC are expected to remain stable in 2017 between 75,000 - 80,000 ounces produced with an AISC between $740-780 per ounce

* Sees FY group-wide production 600,000 koz - 640,000 koz

* Cost reduction will continue to be main focus in 2017, with aisc expected to decrease to $950-990/oz

* Tabakoto production is expected to decrease slightly in 2017 to 150-160koz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

