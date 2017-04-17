FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Endeavour obtains further support from La Mancha through private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* Endeavour obtains further support from La Mancha through a private placement

* Endeavour Mining- largest shareholder La Mancha holding exercised anti-dilution right to re-increase stake from 28.1% to initial 29.9%

* Endeavour Mining Corp - exercised its anti-dilution right to re-increase its stake by means of a C$63.4 million private placement

* Endeavour Mining Corp- proceeds of placement intended to be used for potential development of Ity CIL project and co's long-term exploration program

* Endeavour Mining Corp - pursuant to placement, La Mancha will acquire 2.6 million common shares of Endeavour at C$24.62 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

