BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says qtrly gold production fell 27 pct

April 11 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp -

* Endeavour Silver produces 1,076,974 oz silver and 11,724 oz gold (1.9 million oz silver equivalents) in the first quarter, 2017

* Production in 2017 is expected to rise throughout year

* Says production was lower in q1, 2017 compared to q1, 2016 due to significant differences in annual mine plans

* Q1 silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz

* Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 116,108 oz silver and 292 oz gold

* Guanaceví mine operations "are expected to slowly improve in 2017"

* Qtrly gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz

* From a production standpoint, we are still "recovering" from reduced mine development and operational challenges we faced in 2016

* At El Cubo, grades and production are expected to improve in q2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: