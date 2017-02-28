FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endo CEO says expects to launch about 20 products, generate about $100 million from those products in 2017
February 28, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Endo CEO says expects to launch about 20 products, generate about $100 million from those products in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo CEO says newly-launched generic drugs Quetiapine & Ezetimibe generated close to $300 million in Q4 sales

* Endo CEO: 2017 generic sales to decline in high single to low double-digit percentage range, partially offset by growth in sterile injectables & new launches

* Endo CEO: sales of flagship branded product Xiaflex, driven primarily by double-digit demand growth, particularly in Peyronie's disease

* Endo CEO: expects 2017 specialty business to grow in the high single digits, driven primarily by expected high single to low double-digit growth for Xiaflex

* Endo CEO: portion of the cost savings from restructuring of co's pain business will be redeployed in 2017 to support core franchises, including Xiaflex

* Endo CEO: says co has started due diligence process for the potential sale of somar business

* Endo CFO: Q1 operating expenses expected to be largely in line with Q4 2016, due to the timing of certain expenses & recently announced restructuring initiatives

* Endo CEO: "It will take some time to successfully address the challenges that endo faces today and it will take time to reposition endo for long-term success."

* Endo CEO: "At this time we're not going to be able to guide beyond where we are in 2017"

* Endo CEO says expects to launch about 20 products and generate about $100 million from those products in 2017

* Endo executive says sterile injectables business to grow in the high single to low double digits in 2017

* Endo executive expects to spend about $30 million testing Xiaflex for use in cellulite reduction in 2017

* Endo executive says pricing strategy for Xiaflex for use in cellulite has been discussed, but co will reveal it at a later date Further company coverage:

