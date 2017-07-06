BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
July 6 Endo International Plc :
* Endo provides update on OPANA® ER
* Endo International-After consideration, consultation with U.S. FDA following withdrawal request, company has decided to voluntarily remove OPANA ER from market
* Endo International Plc - Expects to incur a pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $20 million in Q2 of 2017
* Endo International Plc - endo plans to work with FDA to coordinate orderly removal of OPANA ER
* Endo International Plc - Continues to believe in safety, efficacy, and favorable benefit-risk profile of OPANA ER
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei