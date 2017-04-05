FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
April 5, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement

* Endo International Plc - new credit facilities are expected to be guaranteed by Endo and certain of its subsidiaries

* Endo International Plc - transactions, if completed, would not be expected to materially change Endo's total debt

* Endo International Plc - intends to use proceeds, together with net proceeds of other debt (which may be secured), to repay all outstanding loans and other obligations

* Endo International Plc - intends to use net proceeds of new credit facilities, together with net proceeds of other debt to repay all outstanding loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

