Feb 28 Endo International Plc:
* Endo International Plc - announces divestiture of Litha
Healthcare Group for $100 million
* Endo reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 from continuing
operations
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $14.96 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.45 billion to $3.6 billion
* Q4 revenue $1.242 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16
billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endo International Plc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA from
$1.50 billion to $1.58 billion
* FY 2017 revenue view $3.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endo International Plc sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from
continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endo International Plc sees 2017 reported diluted GAAP EPS
from continuing operations to be between $0.04 and $0.34
* Endo International - reports $3.5 billion of asset
impairment charges in fourth-quarter 2016 associated with
write-down of goodwill and intangible assets
