FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Endocyte announces clinical updates for EC1456 and EC1169
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Endocyte announces clinical updates for EC1456 and EC1169

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* Endocyte announces clinical updates for EC1456 and EC1169

* Endocyte Inc - continuing EC1169 program in taxane-exposed patients, but ending clinical development of EC1456 and of EC1169 in taxane-naïve patients

* Endocyte Inc - ‍restructuring to reduce workforce by approximately 40%; will maintain core competencies and preserve capital for highest priority programs​

* Endocyte Inc - refocusing efforts on chimeric antigen receptor t-cell (car t-cell) and dual-targeted dna crosslinker drug ec2629 programs

* Endocyte Inc - ‍endocyte will stop enrollment of taxane-naïve mcrpc patients in ec1169 trial​

* Endocyte Inc - plans to stop enrollment in ec1456 trial

* Endocyte Inc says anticipates one-time charges of approximately $2.4 million related to termination benefits and accelerated closure of ec1456 trial

* Endocyte inc says as a result of this restructuring, company is revising its guidance for 2017

* Endocyte inc - company plans to file its IND for ec2629 in mid-2017, which includes a potent DNA-targeted warhead with clinically proven activity

* Endocyte - will narrow ec1169 development program to focus only on cohort of taxane-exposed, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients

* Endocyte inc - anticipates one-time charges of approximately $2.4 million related to termination benefits and accelerated closure of ec1456 trial

* Endocyte inc says now expects its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $105 million

* Endocyte inc - expects its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $105 million, with a more substantial positive impact from restructuring beginning in 2018

* Endocyte- ‍interim assessment confirmed clinical activity of drug in taxane-exposed cohort with partial response in one patient, stable disease in other patients

* Endocyte Inc - top-line efficacy assessment of expansion phase of EC1169 phase 1 trial is expected before end of 2017

* Endocyte Inc says expects more substantial positive impact from restructuring beginning in 2018

* Endocyte Inc - plans to file its IND for ec2629 in mid-2017, which includes a potent DNA-targeted warhead with clinically proven activity

* Endocyte - advancing work with Seattle children's research institute aimed at bringing its car t-cell bi-specific adaptor molecule to clinic in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.