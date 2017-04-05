FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Endocyte Inc presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Endocyte Inc presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment

* Endocyte Inc - late-breaking poster demonstrates that Endocyte's bi-specific adaptor molecules can mitigate or eliminate cytokine storms

* Endocyte - data presented shows how co's bi-specific SMDC adaptors can potentially improve safety, tolerability profiles of current car t-cell therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.