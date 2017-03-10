March 10 Endocyte Inc
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016
financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endocyte inc- anticipates its cash balance at end of 2017
to be approximately $100 million
* Endocyte inc- also anticipate receiving additional
clinical data on ec1169 and ec1456, during 2017
* Endocyte inc- expect to file investigational new drug
application for ec2629 in mid 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: