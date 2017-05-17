FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
BRIEF-Endologix provides an update on the Nellix EVAS System
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Endologix provides an update on the Nellix EVAS System

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc

* Endologix provides an update on the Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. regulatory status

* Will collaborate with FDA over coming months on confirmatory clinical study protocol

* To seek U.S. approval of Nellix EVAS System by conducting confirmatory clinical study with previously updated instructions for use, Gen2 device design

* Anticipates beginning patient enrollment for the study in Q4 of this year with PMA approval estimated to occur in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.