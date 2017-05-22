FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance international group announces potential refinancing of its senior secured term loans

* Endurance international group holdings inc - confirming its previously announced 2017 gaap revenue, adjusted ebitda and free cash flow guidance

* Endurance - potential refinancing of senior secured term loans to reduce interest expense and extend maturity of term loans that currently mature in nov 2019

* Company's free cash flow guidance does not reflect impact of potential refinancing

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.75, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.