Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance International Group reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $295.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.304 million at March 31, 2017
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 4 - 5 pct increase in GAAP revenue for fiscal 2017
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 12 - 14 pct increase in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - average revenue per subscriber, or ARPS, for Q1 of 2017 was $18.43, compared to $15.41 for Q1 2016
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - excluding impact of constant contact, ARPS for Q1 of 2017 was $13.71, compared to $13.72 for Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.