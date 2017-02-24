FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Endurance Specialty Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Endurance Specialty Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd:

* Endurance specialty qtrly total revenue $614.9 million versus $566.1 million

* Endurance reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance specialty holdings ltd - qtrly net premiums written of $364.3 million, an increase of 25.7% compared to same period in 2015

* Endurance specialty holdings ltd - qtrly net investment income of $59.2 million, an increase of $36.0 million from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.