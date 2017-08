March 17 (Reuters) - Enel CEO Francesco Starace says:

* large-size M&A deals are potentially value destructive deals, "we don't like them"

* Europe is a risky area for M&A this year, no intention to buy anything

* Open Fiber unit is likely to emerge as winner in second round of state tenders for broadband rollout in non-economically viable zones Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)