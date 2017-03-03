FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
March 3, 2017 / 12:41 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd:

* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54

* Says Q4 recorded bookings of $262.2 million, a 53.7% increase compared to $170.6 million recorded in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly revenue C$343.4 million versus C$358.5 million

* Q4 revenue view c$315.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Engineered systems backlog in Q4 2016 was $621.4 million, up 45.5%

* Enerflex Ltd - expect bookings to exceed $190 million in North America for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

