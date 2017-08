Feb 15 (Reuters) - Energean Oil & Gas says:

* Private equity firm Kerogen Capital to invest $50 million in Energean Israel, owner of two Israeli offshore gas fields

* Kerogen's investment is subject to approval by the Israeli government

* Following approval Kerogen will own a 50% interest in Energean Israel Further company coverage: (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)