June 19 Energen Corp-
* Energen raises 2017 production guidance on strength of gen
3 frac performance
* Energen Corp- 2017 production now estimated to increase
approximately 29% from prior year
* Energen Corp says energen's 2017 drilling and development
capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $850-$900
million.
* Energen Corp- company is raising its total 2017 production
estimate to 70.2 mboepd, or 5.9 percent higher than prior
guidance
* Energen Corp says Energen's 4q17 exit rate is now
estimated to be 53 percent higher than 4q16 exit rate
