May 3 Energizer Holdings Inc
* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 second
quarter results and updates financial Outlook for fiscal 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85
* Q2 revenue $359 million versus I/B/E/S view $366.7 million
* Energizer Holdings Inc - raises full year adjusted eps
outlook
* Energizer Holdings Inc - fiscal year 2017 net sales are
expected to be up mid-single digits
* Energizer Holdings Inc - incremental impact of auto care
acquisition is expected to increase net sales by 5 pct to 6 pct
for fiscal year 2017
* Energizer Holdings Inc - unfavorable movements in foreign
currencies are expected to reduce net sales by 1.5 pct to 2.5
pct for fiscal year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.77, revenue view $1.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Energizer holdings inc - acquisition and integration costs
are expected to be in range of $5 to $10 million for fiscal year
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: