5 months ago
BRIEF-Energous Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.75
March 8, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Energous Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Energous Corp

* Energous Corp reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.75

* Q4 revenue $130,000

* Q4 revenue view $388,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to receive orders for Wattup Chipsets in second and third quarters of 2017, which will be filled by dialog

* On track to complete FCC certification of its mid field transmitter, with a goal of completing certification by end Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

