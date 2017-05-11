BRIEF-EnerGulf Resources provides corporate updates

May 11 (Reuters) - EnerGulf Resources Inc:

* EnerGulf Resources Inc. corporate update

* Executed a term sheet to acquire an additional 20 percent interest in Selectron Shallow and Canoe Prospects in Gulf of Mexico

* Intends to complete private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to CAD$5 million at post-consolidation price of CAD$0.10 per unit

* Subject to required approvals, EnerGulf will undergo a consolidation of its outstanding securities on a 5 for 1 basis