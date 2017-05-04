FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Energy Focus Inc Reports first quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Energy Focus Inc:

* Energy Focus Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.39 including items

* Q1 sales fell 51 percent to $4.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $7.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energy Focus - co's workforce was reduced about 15% and offices in New York, New York, Arlington, Virginia and Rochester, Minnesota were shut down

* During Q1, company recognized $0.7 million in restructuring costs, principally related to severance and related costs

* Energy Focus - during Q2 of 2017, co expects to shut down New York and Arlington leased office spaces, recognize additional restructuring costs of about $0.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

