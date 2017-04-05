BRIEF-Energy Recovery signs licensing agreement with Alderley

April 5 (Reuters) - Energy Recovery Inc-

* Energy Recovery signs licensing agreement with alderley for centrifugal products in the gcc

* Energy Recovery - 10-year licensing agreement will grant alderley exclusive rights to sell and promote energy recovery centrifugal line of products

* Alderley will have the rights to sell and promote the line of products in middle east region

* In return, co will receive a one-time royalty for each isoboost or isogen unit sold