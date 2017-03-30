FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity invests $300 mln in Sunoco LP through preferred equity private placement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity invests $300 mln in Sunoco LP through preferred equity private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity LP

* Energy Transfer Equity invests $300 million in Sunoco LP through preferred equity private placement

* Energy Transfer Equity LP says proceeds from preferred unit issuance will be used by Sun to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Energy Transfer Equity LP - purchase of Sun preferred units by Ete has been approved by board of directors of both partnerships

* Energy Transfer Equity - distribution rate of 10.00 pct/annum of stated liquidation preference of $25.00 to change to annual floating rate of 3-month libor plus spread of 8.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.