May 5 Enerplus Corp

* Enerplus announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.32

* Enerplus corp - enerplus is reducing its 2017 operating expense guidance to $6.85 per boe from $7.25 per boe

* Enerplus corp sees fy 2017 capital spending of $450 million

* Enerplus corp - narrowing its expected 2017 average marcellus natural gas sales price differential to us$0.60 per mcf

* Enerplus corp sees q4 average production 86,000 - 91,000 boe/d

* Enerplus corp sees average annual production 81,000 - 85,000 boe/d for fy 2017

* Says q1 2017 production averaged 84,937 boe per day

* Enerplus says q1 total production about 5% lower versus q4 of 2016 due primarily to divestment of non-operated north dakota production in december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: